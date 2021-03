The Lady Panthers of Pinnacle High School met with the Wayne Badgers on Saturday to face off in the second round of the 2021 UHSAA 1A State Tournament.

The Lady Panthers fought hard, yet were unable to gain the advantage in the matchup. The game ended with the Badgers taking the win by 65 points with a final score of 75-10.

Wayne will advance to face the Green River Lady Pirates in the quarterfinals on March 4 in Richfield.