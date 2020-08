Merit College Preparatory Academy (MCPA) visited Pinnacle on Thursday for a volleyball match.

The Lady Panthers put themselves in a 2-0 hole after losing 25-12 and 25-19 in the first two sets. Pinnacle rebounded in the third 25-20, but MCPA closed the door on a potential comeback in the fourth, 25-15. Pinnacle lost to the Lady Knights 3-1.

Pinnacle (2-2) will be off until these two teams meet again in Springville on Sept. 8.