Lady Panthers Fall in Back-to-Back Games

The Pinnacle Panther volleyball team had a couple games on the road. The first was against Rockwell on Thursday and then they faced American Prep WV on Friday. In game one, the Rockwell Marshals would get the win in three straight sets for the overall team win. Xylee Perry had a solid performance with three assists, three aces and a couple kills.

In game two, the American Prep WV Eagles started the match with two set wins, keeping the Panthers score under 20 in both. The Lady Panthers found their spark as they secured the win in set three in a tough battle that ended at 26-24. Going into set four, Pinnacle kept the momentum going, winning in another close set, 25-23.

The match would go the distance, heading into the fifth and final set. The Eagles found a way to get the win on the home court, ending the set with a score of 15-8, giving American Prep the team win. Perry had another great performance, ending the night with 10 assists, two digs and five aces. Heather Kerr also had a solid match with eight kills, three aces, a block, 33 receptions and eight digs.

Jazmyne Mullis finished the night with four kills, three aces, a block and six digs. Orionna Manchester ended with seven digs and 20 receptions. Myleigh Petersen had three aces, two digs and eight receptions in the tough battle against the Eagles. The girls will have another road match next against the Milford Tigers (5-2) on Tuesday, before playing their first region match on Thursday against the Monticello Buckaroos (1-0).