Lady Panthers Fall in Two Games Over Weekend

The Pinnacle Panthers had a couple games over the weekend on the road, with some non-region opponents. The first was against the Water Canyon Wildcats on Friday. The game started out rough in the first half, as the Panthers scored just six points.

Things picked up in the third quarter as they outscore the Wildcats by two. But the lead was too far for them to overcome, as they fell, 44-22. Jostyn McLean led Pinnacle with 12 points, followed by Heather Kerr, scoring eight.

Moving to the next game on Satruday, the Panthers played the Escalante Moquis, who were searching for their first win of the season. The first half ended in a low-scoring affair, as Pinnacle had the slight lead, 16-13. The Moquis had a big third quarter, outscoring the Panthers by 12 points, gaining the lead going into the final quarter.

Escalante had a big second half, outscoring the Panthers 28-13, handing the Panthers their third straight loss after starting the season 4-0. They will be right back at it Monday, as they travel once again, this time to play the Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders.

They then take a short break before they head to Altamont for their seventh away game out of the nine games thus far in the season on Dec. 13.