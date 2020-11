ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

#3 Valley and # 14 Pinnacle came together in the second round of the 1A State Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Panthers were no match for the Lady Buffalos, whom stampeded their way through the tournament.

Valley beat Pinnacle in three sets, 25-7, 25-4 and 25-3. The Lady Buffalos only lost two sets in the entire tournament, including when they defeated #1 Rich 3-1 in the championship game.

The Lady Panthers finished the season 4-12.