Lady Panthers Fall to Mustangs, Moquis

The Lady Panthers laced up their sneakers and prepared to dribble across the court as they faced off against two opposing teams on Dec. 3 and 4.

First, they welcomed the Bryce Valley Mustangs to their court on Thursday for a non-conference matchup. Though the girls played to their strengths, they fell to the Mustangs with a final score of 56-12.

Following this defeat, they once again welcomed a team to their home court, this time the Escalante Moquis, on Friday. The Moquis played well throughout the night and bested the Lady Panthers 49-16.

Up next for the Lady Panthers is a non-region game against Milford on Monday, Dec. 14 beginning at 7 p.m. This game will be played on a neutral court at Tintic High.