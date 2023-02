ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

#20 Pinnacle was on the road on Saturday to face #13 Whitehorse in the first round of the 1A State Basketball Tournament.

It was tough sledding for the visitors as the Raiders scored at will. Whitehorse nearly put up 50 points in the first half and led it 47-14. Pinnacle continued to play but ended up on the wrong side of the 74-25 defeat.

That marks the end of the Panthers’ season as Pinnacle finished 3-19.