Lady Panthers Fall to Tigers

The Pinnacle Panthers volleyball team has yet to play on their home turf this season. For their fourth road game within a week, Pinnacle was set to take on the Milford Tigers. The Lady Tigers are sitting at 6-2, early in the season.

In the opening set, Milford was feeling comfortable as they cruised to a win, 25-9. The Lady Panthers found their fire in set two, making it a good battle, yet they couldn’t find a way to get the win, falling 25-18. Moving into set three, Pinnacle scored some points, but couldn’t get the scoring streak to go in their favor.

Miford would get the win in three sets and Pinnacle falls to 1-3 in the season. The schedule is favoring the Panthers now that the road game streak is over. They will face six straight teams on their home court, hosting all but one game in the month of September, starting with the Monticello Buckaroos on Thursday.