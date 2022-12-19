Lady Panthers Gain Experience *Photo Gallery*

While the Lady Panthers did not walk away with a win during the Panther Winter Classic, the team gained valuable experience. Pinnacle faced three teams in just as many days at the tournament.

Beginning on Thursday, the host team faced the Milford Tigers. Both teams started off slow as they struggled to find the basket. Milford then found its groove and took a 17-10 lead into the half.

Pinnacle attempted a comeback in the final period, but the Tigers put their foot on the gas. The visiting team capped off the game with 16 points in the fourth to secure the 42-21 win. Darolani Motte led the Panthers with 10 points in the loss.

Next up for Pinnacle was a matchup against Rockwell on Friday. Both teams struggled in the opening quarter as they were all tied up at six. Rockwell stepped up in the second to take a 20-15 lead into the break.

The Panthers only managed 11 points in the second half, which was not enough as Rockwell cruised to a 44-26 win. Heather Kerr led Pinnacle in this one with 12 points.

The final game of the tournament was against Tabiona on Saturday. A slow start doomed the Panthers in their final matchup as they blanked in the first quarter. Tabiona had a 20-point lead at the half and cruised to the 51-10 win.

Next up, Pinnacle (2-5) will face Utah Military Camp Williams (0-3) on Tuesday before taking a break for the holidays.