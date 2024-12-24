Lady Panthers Go 2-2 at Winter Classic *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Panthers hosted many teams from around the state at the Panther Winter Classic over the weekend. Beginning on Thursday, they were set to face the Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders.

Pinnacle was out to an early lead, ending the first with a score of 15-5. The story continued throughout the game as the Lady Panthers won, 50-19. Heather Kerr led in scoring with 25 points, followed by Jostyn McLean, scoring 13 for her team. Kaydence Romero and Jazmyne Mullis both had five points in the game.

Next up was the Rockwell Marshals on Friday. The team kept it pretty close in the first half, as the score at the break was 21-17. The Panthers picked it up in the second half, outscoring the Marshals by 15 as the final ended at 50-31. Kerr again led the way with 24 points, followed by McLean in double digits as well with 14 points.

The competition would get tougher on Saturday, as they started off with a close game, ending with their first loss against the Salt Lake Academy Griffins, 47-42. In their final game of the Winter Classic, they were set to play the Milford Tigers. Milford put on a defensive clinic, holding the Lady Panthers under 10 points in every quarter. Pinnacle would end the tournament at 2-2 after a busy weekend.

They improve to 7-4 thus far in the season. They will get a short break before they host the Providence Hall Patriots on Dec. 27. The Patriots are 3-6 in the season, coming off of a win over Logan, 44-41.