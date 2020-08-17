Lady Panthers Grateful for Season

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers return to the court with hopes of improving on their 3-18 record from last year. “We are looking pretty good. I think the girls are ready to be back and want to play,” said head coach Heidi Kay. “I’ve got a pretty young team, but they’re pretty good. So, I think that we can compete in the games we do have scheduled and I expect a positive outcome.”

Angel Welch, Destinee Andrews and Jacee Atwood are all returning seniors that will lead the group. “I’ve seen them step up and help the younger girls and work with the younger girls, so that gives me a lot of hope for our future.” Kay continued, “We’re just ready to play.”

“I have a couple of really good outside hitters. I lost my middle [hitter], so we are going to have to fill that position, but my setters and outside hitters are looking really good right now,” Kay said. “We’ve been working on a lot of passing and controlling right now so we can get that set up, but I’m excited just watching the couple of times they’ve hit that we’re going to have some power on the outside.”

Kay wrapped up her comments with the following thought. “We want to play to our best every game because we don’t know if it will be our last game for the season. We want to end on a good note. We’re going to come out and give it 100% each and every game.”