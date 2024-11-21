Lady Panthers Hold Opponents Under 15 Points

The Pinnacle Panthers girls’ basketball team traveled to Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday for a non-region matchup with the Wasatch academy Tigers. Pinnacle’s tough defense held the Tigers to just two points in the first quarter.

The story continued throughout the game, as the Lady Panthers would get the win in their first game of the season, back on the court. The final score ended at 42-13, giving Pinnacle the substantial victory.

The team had an accumulative 30 steals on defense, along with 38 rebounds. Jazmyne Mullis hot half of her shot attempts, scoring 14 points, along with 14 rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Heather Kerr had 14 as well, along with six steals and a block.

Kaydence Romero was swiping at everything, giving her nine steals, 10 points and a few assists for her team.

They will be on the road for three more games, until the home opener on Dec. 3, against American Leadership Academy. Next up they will travel to Provo for a match against the Freedom Prep Academy Eagles on Wednesday.

Then they face Merit Academy in Springville the following day, ending the three-consecutive-game road trip.