Lady Panthers Just Want to Play

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers will bring back an experienced group, including three returning starters. “They’re a strong part of the team, they’re a really good group,” said coach Mark Stuckenschneider. Three seniors and a number of underclassmen will fill the squad.

“Our goal is to play a complete season,” Stuckenschneider stated. Assuming games begin, the Lady Panthers are looking to qualify for state once again and then win at least one game in the state tournament.

The region competition is also a big unknown going into the season. The reservation schools in San Juan County are currently participating in distance learning, meaning they have not decided if they will be a part of the 2020-21 basketball season. At the earliest, they will begin their season in January. Green River, on the other hand, will be playing and Stuckenschneider expects the Lady Pirates to have a “solid team.”

One nuance is that no spectators will be allowed at home games this season. “We are doing everything we can to play as much basketball as possible and that means making things as safe as possible,” explained Stuckenschneider. As a result, all home games will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports.

Stuckenschneider concluded, “I’m chomping at the bit to get started. I’m excited.”