Lady Panthers Offense Stalls Against Piute

The Lady Panthers hosted the Piute Thunderbirds for a non-region matchup on Friday. The Lady T-Birds were sitting at 8-2 overall in the season, proving to be one of the tougher teams in 1A basketball.

In the opening quarter, Pinnacle was able to score into double digits with 10, but Piute was in control, scoring 18 in the quarter. The Piute defense intensified for the remainder of the game, holding Pinnacle to 13 points in the remaining three quarters. The final would end with a score of 57-23, giving the Thunderbirds their ninth win of the season.

Jostyn McLean led the game with 14 points, followed by Heather Kerr with six and Kaydence Romero with three. Pinnacle falls to 7-8 and will now prepare for a region game against the Monticello Buckaroos on Friday on the road, which will begin a three-game road trip for Pinnacle. They will face Whitehorse and Logan in the upcoming road games as well, before they are back on their home court against Monument Valley on Jan. 24.