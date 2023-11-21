Lady Panthers Outplay Eagles in the Fourth

The Lady Panthers got their third straight win of the young season with a road game on Monday evening. American Prep WV came to play and kept it a close game going into the fourth quarter tied at 17. The Lady Panthers rallied at the end, scoring 10 in the fourth, outscoring the Eagles’ four to win 27-21.

Heather Kerr led the team in scoring with 11 points to go along with eight boards. Kaydence Romero had a solid all-around game with three steals, one block, four assists, three rebounds and seven points. Teammates Jostyn McLean and Carolina Vaquez had some great rebounding in the game as both got into double figures. McLean finished with 14 while Vasquez had 12.

The undefeated Lady Panthers (3-0) are looking to keep their streak going as they face the Merit Preparatory Academy (0-2) on Nov. 28. They will have seven games under their belt before they play their first region game against Whitehorse in the beginning of 2024.