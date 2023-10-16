Lady Panthers Overpower UMACW

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

With the regular season ending drawing near, the Lady Panthers had the chance to host a non-region matchup against Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams (UMACW) on Thursday.

The first set was a battle of wills as the teams traded points. Pinnacle eventually came out on top, securing the 28-26 victory. The Lady Marauders responded in the second set, however, taking the 25-19 win to make it 1-1.

The Lady Panthers were an offensive powerhouse in the third set as they took the easy 25-13 victory. UMACW fought back in the fourth, but it was not enough as Pinnacle took the set 25-23 to win the game 3-1.

Pinnacle (8-14, 1-7 Region 19) will be on the road for its final game of the regular season. The Lady Panthers will travel to Montezuma Creek to take on Whitehorse (1-11, 1-6 Region 19) on Tuesday.