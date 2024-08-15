Lady Panthers Provide Passion for Their Sport

“Our team will be led by our Seniors. They bring good attitudes, amazing talent, dedication and heart to our team this year,” said Head Coach Nikki Borba. Coach Borba has been coaching for three years now and will be assisted by Dekota Kraushaar and Felicia Ortega.

“I’m super excited to have them on my coaching staff to help excel our teams,” exclaimed Borba.

To help improve during the offseason, the team attended multiple camps, including the USUE Team Camp and the Larry H. Miller Summer Games. The team also took advantage of multiple open gyms, where they have focused on different skills, including serving, passing and hitting.

“My expectations are that they come with a good work ethic, that they are coach able and that they will take responsibility,” said Coach Borba.

She continued when asked about some challenging opponents they will face this year, “This year’s schedule includes several challenging opponents, with Bryce Valley and Green River being some of the toughest. We consistently aim to beat Bryce Valley but often fall short. Green River presents a significant mental challenge for us. If we can overcome the mental hurdles, I believe we have a strong chance of winning against Green River.”

Finishing the interview, Coach Borba was asked about the values she likes to teach her team. “A value that I hold dear and emphasize every year is PASSION. Any coach can coach a player who has passion for their sport. It goes beyond that as well in their daily lives with bosses and coworkers.”