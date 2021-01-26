Lady Panthers’ Sharp Claws Defeat Eagles

Following a head-to-head match on Wednesday evening, the Pinnacle Lady Panthers once again welcomed the Lady Eagles of American Prep to their court on Friday during Senior Night.

The game began hot with a tie ending the first quarter, 8-8. Pinnacle took the advantage in the second quarter, ending the first half of the game with a 21-12 advantage. Working into the second half, the competition became closer but the Lady Panthers prevailed with a three point in the third, outscoring American Prep 8-5.

Finally, the fourth quarter saw the Lady Eagles pushing back, pulling ahead of the Lady Panthers by five points. This small victory did not give American Prep the game and Pinnacle came out on top with a final score of 39-32.

The Lady Panthers will next welcome to Price Wendover on Jan. 28.