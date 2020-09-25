Lady Panthers Snatch Away a Victory

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle volleyball was in Eureka to take on Tintic on Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers came ready to play and controlled the first set with a 25-17 victory.

It was extremely close in the second set; back-and-forth it went until it was tied at 24. Pinnacle won the next two points to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

The Lady Panthers tried to put the game away in the third, but came up just short 25-22. The fourth set was reminiscent to the second set. This time tied at 25, the Lady Panthers sealed the deal with two points to win the set 27-25 and take the game 3-1.