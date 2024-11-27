Lady Panthers Stay Undefeated

The Pinnacle Panthers received their fourth consecutive win in less than a week to begin their season. They hit the road on Monday to play the APA West Valley Eagles. Pinnacle played some tough defense in the first quarter, not allowing a single point to the opposition.

They outscored the Eagles in the second quarter as well, bringing the score to 20-8, at the break. The Panthers scored 11 more in the third quarter and finished the fourth with eight. As they continue the winning streak, ending the game with a score of 39-20.

Heather Kerr led the team in scoring with 21 at the end of the game. Jostyn McLean was in double digits as well with 10, followed by Kaydence Romero and Jazmyne Mullis with four each. They will have a break for the holiday before getting back on the court on Dec. 3.

The game will be their home opener, as they host the American Leadership Academy Eagles. ALA is also undefeated early in the season and it is sure to be a great test for the Panthers.