ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle was on the road to take part in a tournament over the weekend. While the Panthers were hoping to have a better showing, they had a hard time getting their footing. They fell 2-0 to Parowan and 2-0 Rowland Hall. Then on Saturday, Wendover handled Pinnacle 3-0.

The Panthers (2-8, 0-2) will remain on the road to play Tintic (5-3) on Tuesday and Dugway (0-5) on Thursday. Then they will host Bryce Valley (0-13, 0-5) on Saturday.