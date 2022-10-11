Lady Panthers Struggle to Find Footing

ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

Pinnacle opened last week with a home match against Whitehorse on Tuesday. The Raiders took the early lead 25-20.

The second set was similar as Whitehorse won 25-21. Making it closer, the Panthers fought hard but came up short in the third 27-25. Heather Kerr recorded a team-high nine kills and two blocks while Madison Sasser tallied six digs and Darolani Motte recorded three aces.

Friday’s road contest against Monticello did not go as well. The Buckaroos made quick work of Pinnacle 25-6, 25-9, 25-9 for the sweep. Kerr did register two more blocks in the contest, however.

This week, Pinnacle (3-15, 0-5) will play Monument Valley (5-1, 4-1) on the road on Monday. Then, the Panthers will host Green River (4-10, 3-3) on Thursday.