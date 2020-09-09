Lady Panthers Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle was on the road on Tuesday to face Merit College Preparatory Academy (MCPA). It was a back-and-forth battle between the teams as they traded blows.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-17, but fell in a close second set 26-24. MCPA took the lead, 2-1, after a 25-22 third-set win. Pinnacle then came through with a must-win, fourth set 25-20. The fifth set went down to the wire, but unfortunately Pinnacle was unable to overcome MCPA and fell 15-13. The Lady Panthers lost a close one, 3-2.

Kemery Stuckenschneider and Samantha Kessler each led the team with four kills while Ashlyn Behunin had a team-high three blocks. Dig leaders Destinee Andrews and Angel Welch each finished the game with eight apiece. Stuckenschneider was a standout on offense and added 11 assists.