Lady Panthers Survive; Struggle Against Rockwell

Pinnacle began the season with a nail biter on Tuesday against American Prep. It was a low scoring game as both teams shot 22 percent from the floor.

The Lady Panthers were up 7-4 after one quarter and 13-10 at the half. Pinnacle took a five-point lead into the fourth, where things got hairy. The Lady Eagles were looking for a comeback and shut down the Panthers. Pinnacle only mustered two points, but was able to hold on to win 22-20.

Sophomore Samantha Kessler led the Panthers with five points and seven rebounds. She was followed by Kemery Stuckenschneider and Alana Lunelli with four points apiece. In addition, freshman Heather Kerr recorded six rebounds on the night.

Pinnacle then made its way over to Eagle Mountain to face Rockwell. The Panthers fell in a huge 17-2 hole after the first quarter and never could climb out. The Marshals coasted their way through the second half to win it 56-33.

Up next, Pinnacle (1-1) will remain on the road to play Merit (0-1) on Monday.