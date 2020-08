Pinnacle volleyball was back at it on Tuesday at home against Dugway. The Lady Panthers never let their opponents feel comfortable as they controlled the contest.

They took the first set 25-15 and the second set 25-8. Pinnacle was wasting no time and dominated the third set, 25-9, for the three game sweep.

Next, the Lady Panthers (2-1) will head to Merit College Preparatory Academy (0-0) on Thursday.