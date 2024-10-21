Lady Panthers Sweep Match Against Camp Williams

The Pinnacle Panthers volleyball team made their way to Lehi, visiting Utah Military Academy – Camp Williams, on Friday. The Lady Panthers earned their second win against the club this season, getting the sweep in three sets (25-15, 26-24, 25-22).

Heather Kerr had a great showing, ending the night with six aces, four kills, five blocks and four digs. Jostyn McLean finished the night with 13 digs in the match, along with two assists, a kill and an ace.

Xylee Perry had a solid showing as well with three assists and five digs. Sabre Craig ended her night with nine digs and 10 receptions. Jazmyne Mullis finished with four digs, two kills and ace and a block. Myleigh Petersen had six digs in the match and four receptions as the Pinnacle squad brought home the win.

Pinnacle will have their final regular season match on Tuesday, as they host the Green River Lady Pirates. In the last meeting between the two squads, The Pirates found their way to a win on their home court, 3-2. Then they look forward to the state tournament, where the first round will begin on Oct. 26, with the teams playing on the higher-ranked team’s home court.