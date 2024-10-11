Lady Panthers Sweep the Marauders

The Pinnacle Panthers volleyball team hosted the UMACW Marauders on Thursday for a non-conference match. The Lady Panthers had a tough battle in the first set, but would power through, earning the set win, 25-23.

In set two, Pinnacle’s momentum continued, with a dominant 25-11 win, giving them the 2-0 lead over the Marauders. Set three was another close one, but the Pinnacle squad would earn the sweep, winning the set, 25-23.

Myleigh Petersen had a great match, ending with three aces, eight digs and five receptions. Xylee Perry finished the match with 10 digs, 10 receptions and an assist. Orianna Manchester had seven digs, an ace, an assist and eight receptions for the victorious Panthers.

Giving the Pinnacle team their third win of the season, as they set their sights on their next match. They will have their work cut out for them as the face the number four ranked, Monticello Buckaroo on Thursday.