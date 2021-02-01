Lady Panthers Swiped by Wendover Wildcats *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Panthers of Pinnacle High School welcomed the Wendover Lady Wildcats to their home court on Thursday for a non-conference game.

The Lady Wildcats came with sharp claws and sharper play, ending the first and second quarters only giving the Lady Panthers enough room to secure five and four points, respectively. Wednover took a commanding 42-9 lead into the break.

The second half of the game continued in the same fashion with the Lady Panthers only able to secure eight more points. The game ended in Wendover’s favor, 73-17.