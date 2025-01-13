Lady Panthers Unable to Hold the Lead in Fourth Quarter

The Pinnacle Panther girls’ basketball team had a region matchup on the road against the Monticello Buckaroos on Friday. The game began with the Lady Panthers coming out of the first quarter with a 11-4 lead.

Monticello would fight back and bring the Panther lead to just one point as the half came to an end. In the third quarter, both teams put up 10 points apiece, as the Panther still had the lead, going into the final quarter.

Pinnacle struggled in the fourth, scoring four points, as the Buckaroos would get the win in front of their home crowd, 36-33. Heather Kerr led the Panthers with 18 points, followed by Jostyn McLean with 12 and Acacia McLean finishing with three points.

The team will now prepare for another road game on Jan. 16, against the Whitehorse Raiders. Whitehorse currently has a 7-3 record this season and they sit atop the Region 19 standings with a 2-0 record.

The Panthers are 8-9, with a 0-1 region record, as they seek their first region win of the season.