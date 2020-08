Tintic came into Price to take part in Pinnacle’s home opener.

The Lady Miners grabbed the first set from the home team 25-16. Pinnacle then found its groove as the Lady Panthers went on to win the next three sets 25-13, 25-18 and 25-17, respectively. They emerged victorious by a score of 3-1.

Two more home matches are on the horizon for the Panthers. Pinnacle (1-1) will host Dugway (0-0) on Tuesday and Merit College Preparatory Academy (0-0) on Thursday.