Lady Pirates Best the Red Devils

As the Green River Lady Pirates laced up and prepared to face off against the Grand High Red Devils, they hoped that their home court would bring success.

This game, which took place on Tuesday, saw the Lady Pirates beginning the night well, taking the first quarter by three points, 15-12. The second quarter saw them upping their momentum, not letting the Red Devils pass double digits, ending at 24-7.

The Red Devils pushed back in the third quarter and found their lone victory over the Lady Pirates for the evening, ending ahead by three points, 14-11.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates gave their all as they triumphed. The game concluded with the Lady Pirates victorious with a final score of 73-44.

Senior Talynn Lovato led the team in scoring with 21. She was followed by sophomore Abby Erwin with 20 and seniors Rilee Lehnhoff and Morgan Bastian, who both scored 11 apiece for the team.