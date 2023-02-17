Lady Pirates Blow Out Dragon’s Flame

Thursday marked senior night for the Lady Pirates as they welcomed De Beque from Colorado. During the special night, Green River honored its senior class, namely, Kassidy Lehnhoff, Abby Erwin, Emily Roundy, Taylor Burns, Bridjer Meadows, Travis Hales and Erick Aguilera. “They are small but mighty,” said Green River Principal Kayce Fluckey.

Once the game began, the Pirates immediately went to work on the hardwood, jumping out to a 18-10 lead. They maintained that lead going into the half, and then built on it in the third quarter. Up 16 heading into the final quarter, Green River put an exclamation mark on the contest. The Pirates won the quarter 11-3 to defeat the Dragons 58-34.

Erwin wrapped up her incredible season with 29 points. She leads the state in points scored through all classifications. In fact, she averages 26.9 points per game and has scored 70 more points than any other player.

Jenilee Keener and Jordynee Gringerich added 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the game. Meanwhile, Rosa Barragan scored a three-pointer.

The Lady Pirates (8-16, 4-4) will now wait until the RPI Standings are released for details on their playoff matchup. Check back with ETV News for more information.