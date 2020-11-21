Lady Pirates Bring Energy and Excitement

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

The Lady Pirates are in the middle of another year, donning the green and black to cheer on Green River. Kira Hughes, who has been involved with the high school for several years, now mans the ship.

Green River cheer always provides energy to lift the Pirates and their supporters. There are 13 girls in the program this year. Five are returners while six are seniors.

“Our main goal is to keep the student body active and participating,” Hughes said. “We just want to stay positive and be there for the school and support the basketball teams.”

She concluded, “The girls are awesome! They have done very well.”