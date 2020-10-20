Lady Pirates Compete at Volleyball Clash

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The 1A-2A Volleyball Clash took place in Richfield this past weekend.

Green River opened up the tournament against Piute and struggled to get going. The Lady Pirates fell to the Lady Thunderbirds 2-0.

They then took on Monticello in a close affair. Unfortunately, Green River once again came up short, 2-1.

Friday’s final match was between Green River and Bryce Valley. The Lady Pirates played their best game of the tournament and won the contest 2-0.

It was a tough day for the Lady Pirates on Saturday. They were swept 3-0 by both Escalante and Milford to wrap up the tournament.

Green River (8-12) will next face Altamont (8-11) on Tuesday.