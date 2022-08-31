Lady Pirates Dominate Panthers for 1st Win *Photo Gallery*

The next chapter of the rivalry between Green River and Pinnacle ensued on Tuesday night. The Pirates played with a lot of confidence, even though the squad was in search of its first win of the season.

Green River controlled the first set 25-10 for the early lead. Pinnacle did not provide much opposition in this one as the Panthers struggled with their fundamentals. The Pirates took full advantage and roughed up the Panthers 25-8 and 25-6 for the three-set sweep.

On Thursday, Green River (1-4, 1-0) will play in Monticello (2-6, 0-0) while Pinnacle (1-4, 0-1) will head to Dugway (0-1).