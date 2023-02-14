Lady Pirates Dominate Tintic

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

On Thursday, Tintic pulled into town to take on Green River. The Lady Pirates were not to be denied in this one as they took control. Green River continued to apply the pressure and went on to win 61-38.

The Pirates then geared up for Whitehorse on Saturday. It was a slow start for the Lady Pirates, who immediately found themselves down 13 points. Green River battled, but the early deficit was too great. The Lady Raiders would leave with the 82-59 win.

Abby Erwin continued to shine with her 30 points. Jenilee Kenner added another 20 points while Jordynne Gringerich scored nine.

Green River (6-16, 3-4) will remain home to play Pinnacle (3-16, 0-6) on Tuesday and De Beque (Colorado) (10-7) on Thursday in the regular season finale.