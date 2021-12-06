Lady Pirates Extend Slump

ETV News Stock Photo by Mistie Bastian

Three additional games did not help the Lady Pirates get into the win column as they continue to struggle. Grand had its way with Green River on Wednesday as the Lady Red Devils took the contest 58-29.

By far the closest game of the week came on Saturday, when Green River hosted Rowland Hall-St. Marks. The Winged Lions went up 12-10 in a close first quarter, but the Pirates came back to pull within one, 18-17, by halftime. Rowland Hall grew its lead in the third quarter and went on to win 30-25.

The second match on Saturday was not as close. Green River was no match for Intermountain Christian as the Lions won 64-43.This week, Green River (0-5) will host Altamont (2-1) on Tuesday and Tabiona (3-2) on Saturday.