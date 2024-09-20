Lady Pirates Fall to Fifth Ranked Raiders

The Whitehorse Raiders of Montezuma Creek hosted the Green River Pirates on Wednesday night for a volleyball match. Whitehorse is ranked at number five in the latest RPI rankings, with a 5-2 season record.

Green River fell in the first two sets, struggling to get some points on the board. In set three, they found some rhythm, but would fall, 25-17. The Raiders would earn the sweep, bringing the Lady Pirates region record to 0-4.

They will have a week break before heading back to the courts. Their next game will be against the Monticello Buckarroo, who sit atop the Region 19 standings. The game will be in Monticello on Sept. 26.