Lady Pirates Fall to Wayne

The Lady Pirates struggled on the road as they traveled to Bicknell on Tuesday. Wayne took advantage of its home court as the Lady Badgers ran away with the non-conference win.

The teams appeared to be evenly matched in the early going, trading buckets throughout the first. Wayne had a slight 16-13 advantage going into the second quarter, but that is when Green River’s woes began. The visiting team only scored two points in the second as Wayne piled it on and took a 30-15 lead at the half.

The Lady Pirates played better basketball in the second half, but it was too late for this one. Wayne continued its dominance with an impressive third quarter, sealing the 64-35 victory.

Green River (0-4) will have a break to regroup before traveling to take on Bryce Valley (2-0) on Dec. 3.