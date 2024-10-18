Lady Pirates Finish Out Busy Week with a Sweep

The Green River Pirates volleyball team played their third match in three days against the Wasatch Academy Tigers on Thursday night. The squad finished out the busy week with a great three-set victory over their opponents.

In the first set, Green River earned the win, 25-18. The second set was a bit closer, but the Lady Pirates still found the win, 25-21. They would complete the sweep in set three, winning 25-16 in the non-region match.

Jess Norman had a great night, finishing with seven kills, two aces and eight digs in the match. Rosa Barragan ended her night with 20 digs on the night, as well as four aces. Elizabeth Argomaniz finished with six aces, two kills, a dig and a block. Mattie Meadows had three aces as well, with three assists and six digs. Haylie Nelson ended her night with seven assists and a block in the great team win for the Lady Pirates.

They will finish out the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The match will be held in Price at Pinnacle, with varsity beginning at 6:15 p.m. After that, the 1A state volleyball playoffs will begin. The first round is set for Oct. 26 at the higher-ranked teams home site.