Lady Pirates Go Down Swinging

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

#15 Green River met up against #10 Bryce Valley on Thursday in the consolation bracket. The Mustangs were ready from the jump and immediately went to work. They put up 16 points in the first quarter and ended the half with a 30-17 lead.

The Lady Pirates came out of the break with increased intensity on the defensive end. They also scored 16 points in the final quarter, their highest of the game. It would not be enough, however, as Bryce Valley went on to win 53-41.

Jenilee Kenner hit three three-pointers in the contest to led the Pirates with 16 points. Abby Erwin added another 15 points while Jordynne Gringerich and Rosa Barragan scored five apiece. The Lady Pirates’ season has come to a close with a 9-18 record.