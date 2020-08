ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

Green River opened its volleyball season with a sweep over Tabiona on Tuesday night.

The Lady Pirates took the first set 25-16. Tabiona battled even harder in the second set but Green River prevailed 25-20. The Pirates closed the door in the third set with a 25-16 win.

Green River will have over a week off before it heads to face Wayne on Sept. 3.