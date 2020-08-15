Lady Pirates Loaded with Returning Seniors

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

There are high expectations surrounding the Lady Pirates as they continue to get ready for the upcoming volleyball season. Seven returning seniors will lead the team and certainly aid Megan Hatt, who will take over the reins of the program.

“I coached a few of the girls when they were in junior high, so I’m excited to work with them again.” Hatt continued, “It’s going to be a really good season; we have high hopes.”

“I’m looking to win. I’m just really hoping that the girls have great attitudes coming into the season and cheer each other on. That’s something I want to focus on this year, but then also make sure that we all have [and know] our roles this year,” Hatt said. “Our biggest goal is to stay positive through the season and make sure that we are lifting each other up as a team and keeping our energy [up].”

Green River was knocked out of the state tournament after its first game in 2019, but is hoping to at least make the quarterfinals this year. “These girls are really athletic and really smart. We will see what happens,” concluded Hatt.