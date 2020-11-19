Lady Pirates Loaded with Seniors

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

Green River is bringing back a load of experience and returners from last year. After only losing one player, the Lady Pirates will bolster a senior-laded squad. At least six senior returners will man the ship as the Lady Pirates fight to improve their standing both in the region and state.

Whitehorse and Monument Valley will be formable foes, but Green River is looking forward to opportunity. “I’m hoping to do really good in our region and get to state and compete in state,” said head coach Tyler (Buzz) Bastian. “We should compete for region this year.”

“We only lost one senior, so the expectations are to compete in the games this year.” Bastian continued, “We have at least six seniors this year. We should compete really well in our games. I’m looking forward to it. I had 10 kids come out to conditioning. We only had eight kids last year, so we have gained a couple.”

The RPI rankings could be even more important this year as the state may lower the number of teams invited to the state tournament amidst the coronavirus. Important games on the schedule include Wayne and Tabiona along with the regional matchups. “That RPI is a big deal. We should compete in our games, they should be close,” added Bastian.

“We’re excited and looking forward to it,” concluded Bastian. “It should be a fun year.”