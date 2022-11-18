Lady Pirates Off to a Choppy Start

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Pirates experienced some growing pains to start the season, but they are trying to work them out in non-region play. The team opened the 2022 season against Grand on Tuesday.

While Green River had the home court advantage, the team struggled to put points on the board. Grand doubled up the Lady Pirates 22-11 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 42-17 at the half. Green River attempted a comeback, scoring 19 points in the second half, but it was not enough as the Red Devils took this one 71-36.

Abigail Erwin was the shining star for Green River, scoring 27 of the team’s 36 points. Jenilee Keener added seven points while Emily Roundy put up two.