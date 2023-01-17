Lady Pirates Open Region 1-1

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Green River was busy last week, playing three games in three days, two of which were on the road. The Pirates started off at Monument Valley, where the Cougars scored early and often. Monument Valley would go on to run away with this one, 68-31.

The Pirates flipped the script at home against Monticello on Wednesday. Green River took control and never looked back. The Pirates went on to thump Monticello 63-44.

On Thursday, they tried to continue their momentum in Moab against the Red Devils. Green River kept it close as the teams went into the break tied at 36. The Pirates then took the lead with an 11-9 quarter, heading into the final eight minutes.

Unfortunately, Grand came alive with 28 points down the final stretch to win 73-59. Abigail Erwin had the game of her life, however, scoring 44 points in the effort.

This week, the Pirates (2-13, 1-1) will head to Price to take on Pinnacle (3-9, 0-0) on Wednesday. They will then return home to face Caprock Academy (Colorado) (6-3) on Friday.