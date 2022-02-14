Lady Pirates Outlast Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Wednesday, Pinnacle traveled to Green River for a rivalry game. It was a slow first quarter as the teams combined for just seven points. The Lady Pirates then exploded with 14 points in the second to take a commanding lead, 18-7, at the half.

Pinnacle made a push in the second half in an attempt to make a comeback. While the Panthers outscored the Pirates in the final two quarters, it was not enough as Green River won 29-25.

Abigail Erwin scored a game-high 13 points while Jenilee Keener added nine more. For the Panthers, Heather Kerr led the way with nine points while Kemery Stuckenschneider tallied eight points.

Green River (3-14, 2-4) will head on the road on Tuesday to play Monticello (2-17, 2-5). The Pirates will continue on the road on Thursday to play Pinnacle (4-16, 0-6) in the season finale.