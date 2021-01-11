Lady Pirates Pick Up Game Against Tabiona *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Pirates picked up a game against the Tabiona Tigers last week. This game took place on Saturday in Green River as the Lady Pirates hosted the visiting team.

The Tigers came out of the gates ready to give their all. While the first quarter was a tight one, the Tigers triumphed and held a 9-6 advantage. The second and third quarters followed much the same, with the Lady Tigers staying on top and coming out of the third with a 28-13 lead.

The Lady Pirates gave one final pushback in the fourth quarter and were able to outscore Tabiona by one point, 8-7. However, that was not enough to secure the win for Green River. The matchup ended in the Lady Tigers’ favor, 35-21.

Senior Talynn Lovato shot well for the Lady Pirates as she notched 11 points. Senior Morgan Bastian secured the lone three-pointer for the team.