Lady Pirates Rebound in Consolation Bracket

Photo Courtesy of Green River High School

The #13 Lady Pirates had a bye in the first round of the 1A Volleyball Championship, giving them a ticket to tournament at Utah Valley University on Friday. Green River opened the tournament on Friday morning with a matchup against #4 Wendover.

The Lady Pirates started off slow out of the gates and Wendover capitalized on it, easily taking the first set 25-6. Green River responded and found its groove, but the Lady Wildcats snuck out another win, 25-17, to take the 2-0 lead.

Knowing another loss would send them to the consolation bracket, the Lady Pirates fought in the third set. Wendover, however, proved why it is the #4 seed, winning the third set 25-13 and sweeping the game.

In the consolation bracket Friday afternoon, Green River faced #12 Tintic. The Lady Pirates responded in a big way, sweeping the game 3-0 to stay alive and advance in the tournament.

The teams traded points in the first set, but Green River found the advantage to win 26-24. The Lady Pirates followed that up with a 25-22 win in the second and an easy 25-14 win in the third to take the game 3-0.

With the win, Green River advances to Saturday with a game at 8 a.m. The team will place the winner of the #8 Valley/#17 Bryce Valley matchup. Stream the game online by clicking here.