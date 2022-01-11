Lady Pirates Return to Action

ETV News stock photo by Stephanie Olsen

Injuries to an already small roster sidelined the Lady Pirates the last few weeks of 2021. Gratefully, Green River was ready to go this past week when it tipped off its region schedule at Whitehorse.

The Lady Pirates led by two after the first quarter, but then ran out of steam. The Raiders took full advantage to the tune of 26 points in the second quarter, completely shifting the game. Green River could not overcome the headwind and came up short 55-35.

Although it will go down as a loss, the Pirates (1-9, 0-1) were happy just to be back on the court. They will continue on the road to play Wayne (5-4) on Tuesday and Pinnacle (4-8, 0-0) on Friday.